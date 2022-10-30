Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 33,925 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,925 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

