Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 548 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.05% of SJW Group worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.