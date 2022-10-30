INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 36,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,470. The company has a market cap of $523.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Articles

