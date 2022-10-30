Injective Protocol Price Tops $2.25 on Major Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00010864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $164.22 million and approximately $68.54 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,527.99 or 0.31543708 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.