Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $910,763.25 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of A opened at $138.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.91.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

