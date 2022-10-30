Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $2,758,671.78 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 66,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $2,758,671.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seth Loring Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Seth Loring Harrison sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $202,813.80.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.