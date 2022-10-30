inSure DeFi (SURE) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $72.74 million and approximately $506,759.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00268926 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $293,093.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

