Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.57-3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 207,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,746. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Integer by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Integer by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

