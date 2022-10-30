Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.57-3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $62.54. 207,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. Integer has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Integer

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Integer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

