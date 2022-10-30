Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.97 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 207,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $94.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

