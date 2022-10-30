Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 91,695,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,685,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

