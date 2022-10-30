InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

InterDigital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $74.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at InterDigital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

