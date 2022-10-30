International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $50.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

International Seaways Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $41.15 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -48.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,181,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth $324,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

