Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,612.50 ($55.73).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,758 ($45.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2,053.55. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,854.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,306.88.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

