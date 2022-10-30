Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,612.50 ($55.73).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,758 ($45.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2,053.55. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,854.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,306.88.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
