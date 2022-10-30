Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,856. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.16.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,953 shares of company stock worth $13,859,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

