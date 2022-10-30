Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.63-$1.67 EPS.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE INVH traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,395. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

