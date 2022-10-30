IPVERSE (IPV) Price Reaches $0.0398

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $239,557.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 52.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,501.38 or 0.31465560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012289 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

