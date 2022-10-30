iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

