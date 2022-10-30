iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.53. 4,090,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,768. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

