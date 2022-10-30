iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,202 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 13.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $52,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,614,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

