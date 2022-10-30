iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

