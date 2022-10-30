iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.71

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and traded as high as $18.97. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 61,230 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 657.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,684,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,137 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,644,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 121,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $2,147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $944,000.

