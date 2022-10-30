iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,221,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,376,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

