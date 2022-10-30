iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IWP opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.