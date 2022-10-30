iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 135,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 10,708,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,262,590. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

