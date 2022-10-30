J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.54

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and traded as low as $44.89. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 1,475 shares traded.

J.W. Mays Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

