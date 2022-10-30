Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

JCIC stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 280,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Jack Creek Investment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Jack Creek Investment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 355,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Jack Creek Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

