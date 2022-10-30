Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$125.00” Price Target for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.88.

GOOG stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

