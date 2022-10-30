Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 625” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 730 ($8.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,693.46 ($20.46).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Trading Down 11.3 %

ASC opened at GBX 573 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,910.00. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 623.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 985.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.