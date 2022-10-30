JOE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.42 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, JOE has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $72.12 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

