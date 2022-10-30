John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65 to $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JBT. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 336,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,365. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

