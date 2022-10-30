Joystick (JOY) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $104.38 million and $201,008.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.51289946 USD and is up 16.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $94,208.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

