JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €2.90

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.57) to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 341,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.