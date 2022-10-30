JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ROIV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,530 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $61,326.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,083,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,163 shares of company stock worth $426,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.