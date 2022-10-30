JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$157.28.

TSE:CNR opened at C$162.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$152.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$171.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

