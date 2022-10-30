JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.20 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

