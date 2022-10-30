Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 29.5% in October

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 140,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative net margin of 438.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.31%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
See Also
