Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 29.5% in October

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 140,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative net margin of 438.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.31%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUPW. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

