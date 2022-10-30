Kadena (KDA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $256.06 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00006245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kadena has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $256.06 million and $6.79 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.94 or 0.31495982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

