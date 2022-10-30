Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 298,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaltura by 561.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaltura by 128.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Kaltura Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $41.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaltura

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.