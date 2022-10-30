Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 298,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaltura by 561.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaltura by 128.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.
Kaltura Stock Up 1.6 %
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $41.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
