Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 308 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.85 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

