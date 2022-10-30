Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys 115 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.14.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AWK opened at $145.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.