Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in October

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 758.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $3.92 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.