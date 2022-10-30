Komodo Trading Down 1.2% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $667,926.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00262870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00085430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00066226 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,483,671 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

