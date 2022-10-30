Komodo Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $627,923.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00266129 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00086762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,474,182 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

