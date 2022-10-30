Konnect (KCT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $347,006.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,487.11 or 0.31395243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012262 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

