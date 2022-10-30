KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $7.66 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTSF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading

