Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in October

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 815,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $369,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 157,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 820,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

