KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $976.97 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $976.97 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $9.93 or 0.00048504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

