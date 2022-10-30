KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Reaches $992.68 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $992.68 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $10.09 or 0.00048663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

