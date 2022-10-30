KuCoin Token Price Up 5% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $981.61 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $9.98 or 0.00048383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

